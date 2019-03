- A man wanted out of Cobb County on an escape from custody charge is behind bars after police said he was caught trying to break into cars in a Fulton County neighborhood.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call from a person in the Traditions neighborhood off Atlanta Highway about an entering auto in the subdivision. Responding deputies were able to apprehend a man trying to flee from the neighborhood.

The suspect was identified as Kory Karpich, and he was wanted out of Cobb County on an escape from custody charge. He was also identified on video as using stolen credit cards at several businesses in the area.

Investigators later discovered a 2018 Mazda SUV parked at the pool clubhouse that had been reported stolen on March 3 out of Milton. Fulton County deputies found numerous items in the Mazda that were stolen out of Milton and Alpharetta.

"We are thankful that a resident of The Traditions subdivision alerted FCSO quickly after they witnessed two males attempting to enter their parked cars," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.