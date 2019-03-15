< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fofficials-wanted-man-behind-bars-after-attempted-vehicle-break-in width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Officials: Wanted man behind bars after attempted vehicle break-in src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/15/Man%20wanted%20for%20escaping%20custody%20charge%20arrested_1552661246092.jpg_6896266_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/officials-wanted-man-behind-bars-after-attempted-vehicle-break-in">FOX 5 News </a> </div> <ul id="social-share-395067572" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Officials: Wanted man behind bars after attempted vehicle break-in&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/15/Man%20wanted%20for%20escaping%20custody%20charge%20arrested_1552661246092.jpg_6896266_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Officials: Wanted man behind bars after attempted vehicle break-in&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/15/Man%20wanted%20for%20escaping%20custody%20charge%20arrested_1552661246092.jpg_6896266_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email more-links addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/officials-wanted-man-behind-bars-after-attempted-vehicle-break-in" data-title="Officials: Wanted man behind bars after attempted vehicle break-in" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/officials-wanted-man-behind-bars-after-attempted-vehicle-break-in" addthis:title="Officials: Wanted man behind bars after attempted vehicle break-in"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> <li class="more"><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-ellipsis-h"></i></a></li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var Posted Mar 15 2019 10:45AM EDT
Updated Mar 15 2019 10:49AM EDT (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A man wanted out of Cobb County on an escape from custody charge is behind bars after police said he was caught trying to break into cars in a Fulton County neighborhood. </p><p>The Fulton County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call from a person in the Traditions neighborhood off Atlanta Highway about an entering auto in the subdivision. Responding deputies were able to apprehend a man trying to flee from the neighborhood.</p><p>The suspect was identified as Kory Karpich, and he was wanted out of Cobb County on an escape from custody charge. He was also identified on video as using stolen credit cards at several businesses in the area. </p><p>Investigators later discovered a 2018 Mazda SUV parked at the pool clubhouse that had been reported stolen on March 3 out of Milton. 