- New and disturbing details have been released Tuesday night after two children were found buried in Effingham County.

Investigators revealed in court Tuesday that 14-year-old Mary Crocker was allegedly starved and forced to live in a dog cage before she died.

They also revealed Mary was given food spiked with pungent substances so she would not eat.

All of this was said to be punishment of misbehaving.

Mary's brother Elwyn was also discovered buried behind their home in December. Deputies say Mary Crocker hadn't been seen since October, while Elwyn Crocker Jr. hadn't been since 2016.

Neither was ever reported missing.

Among those arrested are the children's father, 49-year-old Elwyn Crocker; 33-year-old stepmother Candice Crocker; 50-year-old step-grandmother Kim Wright and 55-year-old Roy Anthony Prater, the step-grandmother's boyfriend, and 31-year-old Mark Wright.

The murder charges for each are on top of the first-degree cruelty to children charges.