- Deputies in Hall County have levied more charges against a Murrayville man originally arrested in April for sexual exploitation of children.

Nathren Armour, 60, was charged Thursday with 100 counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Deputies said the latest charges come after investigators performed a search of his computer which was seized during his initial arrest.

Armour was taken into custody on April 3 after a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Georgia Internet Crimes against Children Task Force and the sheriff's office were able to determine the tip was valid and performed a search of his home.

Investigators said they found a lewd image of a minor on his home computer at the time and later determined there were 100 lewd photos depicting children.

Armour remained in the Hall County Jail without bond as of Friday.

