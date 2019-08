- Police are responding to a shooting in DeKalb County where officials say four people have been shot and killed.

Officials say they received a call at 9:12 Tuesday night from the 4900 block of Isle Royal Court. When they got there, they discovered two women and one man shot dead in a home's driveway.

After the shooting, the suspect drove home. A witness to the shooting knew where the suspect lived and told the police.

When police went to the home on the 900 block of Parkwest Lane, they found him dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say that this is not a random incident and that there is no threat to the community.

Police have not yet said what led to the shooting or the identity of the gunman and his victims.