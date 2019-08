- Family and friends gathered in Conyers Friday night to remember one of three people killed in a shooting.

“This baby here doesn't deserve to be without a momma,” says April Bailey. “And, I don't deserve to be without my daughter.”

Lynisa Mitchell, 28, was killed on August 6.

“Why? Why it happened? What made him go off the deep end,” questions Javier Mitchell, the victim's father.

Those who attended the vigil celebrated Mitchell's life. They wrote messages on balloons, one for each year she lived. Mitchell would have celebrated her 29th birthday next month.

“Life is short and we don't have days,” says Bailey. “You need to embrace your family and love them with all your heart every day.”

DeKalb County police say just after 9 p.m. that Tuesday night, a gunman killed Mitchell, as well as a 33-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man. Their bodies were found in a driveway in the 4900 block of Isle Royal Court.

Investigators believe an argument led to the shooting.

“I forgive him for what he did,” Bailey told FOX 5's Kerry Charles. “I don't know why and no one will ever know because no one was there.”

Loved ones created a GoFundMe page to help cover expenses for the funeral and for the five-year-old son Mitchell leaves behind.

“He took my baby girl,” says Mitchell. “She was the only one I had. I would've done anything for her.”

Witnesses told police they heard at least 15 gunshots.

Police identified the gunman at Howard Jackson, 62. Officers say he left the scene, went home, then killed himself.

Bailey says her daughter and Jackson were friends.

Funeral services for Mitchell will be held on Saturday.