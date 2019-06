- As the temperatures continue to rise during the summer months, a Washington veterinary hospital has an important reminder for dog owners: hot weather means hot pavement.

Medical Lake Veterinary Hospital shared several photos of a dog named Olaf, calling him "one tough cookie." Olaf's owner took him on a one-mile walk then realized the pads of his paws were burned.

"Even then he wasn't whining or limping," Medical Lake Veterinary Hospital said on Facebook. "A good rule of thumb is if the pavement is too hot for your hand, it's too hot for your dogs' pads."

FOX 5 reported this story from Atlanta.