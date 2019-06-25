A fast-reacting Florida father leaped over a pool fence and dove head-first to save his 1-and-half-year-old son from drowning, and it was all caught on camera in a dramatic surveillance video posted on Facebook.

Albert Passavanti said it was a “normal but very hot” Sunday afternoon in West Palm Beach when his son Rocco “noticed the ball get blown across the pool and he went for it.”

“Baby gates only work when you close them,” Passavanti wrote in the Facebook video’s description.