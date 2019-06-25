Anticholinergic drugs are often prescribed to treat a wide range of conditions, including depression, overactive bladder and allergies. But a new study suggests that some of these medications may increase the risk of dementia for adults 55 and older.
The drugs, particularly antidepressants, antiparkinson drugs, antipsychotic drugs, bladder antimuscarinics and antiepileptic medications, were associated with nearly “50 percent increased odds of dementia,” according to the study published Monday in the peer-reviewed JAMA Internal Medicine journal.
Researchers wrote that the risk was associated with 1,095 daily doses within a 10-year period, which is equivalent to an older adult taking a strong anticholinergic medication daily for at least three years.