- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is calling on Congress to help cities fend off cyberattacks.

The mayor attended a hearing Tuesday in Washington before a House committee with state lawmakers.

Mayor Bottoms told the committee her administration used their money to fix corroded sidewalks and potholes to take care of the city's cyberattack.

The mayor said the government should provide emergency funding to cities during cyberattacks so they can respond better to the threat.

Mayor Bottoms said the city has plans in place to allocate funds to better support cybersecurity.

Two men in March's cyberattack on the city are now in police custody.