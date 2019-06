- MARTA approves a $2 billion plan to expand service across metro Atlanta.

The plan includes more transit options for the BeltLine, Atlanta's south side, and the Clifton corridor.

It will also help MARTA improve existing rail service stations and bus service.

MARTA officials say most of the improvements will be focused inside the city since a majority of the funding came from an Atlanta sales tax approved in 2016.

The project will be implemented over the next four decades.