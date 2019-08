- A Peachtree City man is under arrest for allegedly firing a gun in two different neighborhoods.

Police say charged 26-year-old Thomas James Blanderberg opened fire in the Woodsmill Apartment complex last Friday.

He was charged with reckless conduct, but the investigation is not over.

Officers are now looking into whether one of those shots killed a man whose body was discovered days later.

On Aug. 3, police discovered the body of 34-year-old Michael Tolbert right behind the apartment complex in a thick brush that separates the apartments from a shopping plaza.

During his autopsy, a bullet wound was discovered. His death has been ruled a homicide. Police have not yet charged Blandburg with murder.

Blandburg is also charged with aggravated assault of shooting an occupied car the same night in the Wynnmeade subdivision where he lives. Police say no one was hit by the gunfire.

Meanwhile, on Facebook Michael Tolbert's sister on Sunday posted pictures of him with the words "this is so unreal." His family has started a GoFundMe page which they say is to help with burial expenses, in which his sister Sonja is again quoted as saying his "untimely death has been a complete shock.

Police say there is a connection between Blandburg and Tolbert as well as the two locations where the shots were fired last week.