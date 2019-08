- Peachtree City police have identified a body found in a thick brush.

Police say they found the body of 34-year-old Michael Tolbert in the parking area of Wisdom Pointe on North Highway.

Investigators recovered the body and collected evidence on the morning of Aug. 3.

An autopsy by the GBI Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Tolbert was shot in the torso.

Police are now treating this as a homicide investigation.