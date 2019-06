- Hall County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Thursday for sexual exploitation of a child after an investigation dating back to February.

Matthew Cody Smith, 23, of Barrow County, was booked in at the Hall County Jail on 13 counts of sexual exploitation of a child. He was arrested at his Winder home Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said they first came across Smith during their "Operation Interception," which was a massive law enforcement sting targeting child predators ahead of Atlanta’s super bowl this past February.

Deputies said Smith first contacted an internet account he believed was owned by a 14-year-old girl on Jan. 31. Investigators said Smith intended to engage in a sexual relationship with the girl and had contacted her eleven more times from May 15 until June 5.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, and the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force coordinated in the arrest.

Smith remained in the Hall County Jail Friday evening without bond.