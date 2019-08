- Police say they've arrested a baggage handler at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for the sexual assault of a teenage girl at Senoia neighborhood fitness center.

FOX 5 News has learned federal marshals arrested Cedric Davis Monday at a car rental facility. Police say the victim was able to shoot video of the man who allegedly attacked her and that helped police identify him.

Police say the fitness center at the Heritage Pointe subdivision had a security door that didn't close just right. They say 40-year-old Cedric Davis knew that and when the 19-year-old victim went inside, he followed her into what should have been a secure building.

Senoia Police have charged Davis with sexual battery. Coweta County jail records indicate he works for American Airlines.