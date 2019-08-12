Greer said he lost more than 15 pounds in three days and couldn't taste or tell day from night when he was in the worst complications of the disease.
As of last week, there have been 12 lab-confirmed cases, including one death, and 64 probable cases at the hotel, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
RELATED: Sheraton Atlanta pushes opening date back after Legionnaires' outbreak
In total, the attorneys say they are representing over 40 people who stayed at the hotel in late June and early July, all of whom "are experiencing significant health issues following stays at the hotel." That number includes 13 of their clients who they say have tested positive for the disease.
On Tuesday, health officials confirmed the first fatality related to the outbreak. Loved ones say 49-year-old Cameo Garrett stayed at the Sheraton Atlanta hotel and contracted the disease. Garrett's father told the police officers who found her body that she had a history of high blood pressure.
RELATED: First death from Legionnaires' disease confirmed
The hotel, which has been closed after the first cases of the disease were confirmed on July 14, was expected to reopen Aug. 11. Hotel managers said it will not reopen until Aug. 15 at the earliest.
"During our closure, we have been working closely with the Georgia Department of Public Health, Fulton County Board of Health and environmental experts to conduct testing to ensure there is no threat of Legionella infection," Ken Peduzzi, general manager of the Sheraton Atlanta, said in a statement to FOX 5 News. "A thorough cleaning of the hotel’s entire water distribution system has been completed as a precautionary measure, including cleaning, scrubbing and chlorination of all water features. At this time, we are awaiting additional testing results and we will complete a review of those results, as will the Georgia Department of Public Health."
If you don't have a PDF plugin, but you can download the PDF file.
Posted Aug 12 2019 02:29PM EDT
Updated Aug 12 2019 10:03PM EDT
He's a prolific visitor of gyms in Gwinnett County but he's not working out, he's stealing from people, police said.
Gwinnett County police said 30-year-old Lester Landor has pocketed thousands of dollars from cashing out gift cards bought with stolen debit and credit cards from victims at the gyms. It's a daily routine for thousands, devoting time to their health, maybe an hour or more, at an area gym like Crunch Fitness in unincorporated Snellville. But Gwinnett County police said while patrons were busy working Landor was busy in the parking lot breaking into vehicles.
Chris Biggs, General Manager for Crunch Fitness, said his crews have been made aware of the break-ins.
Posted Aug 12 2019 09:07PM EDT
An Atlanta man is behind bars after attacking a woman just feet from the Marietta Square.
Police said 19-year-old Carlos Ezzard used a wooden plank full of nails to attack a 28-year-old woman who works in the area.
Good Samaritans Nicole Frick and Alexis Lippelt said they noticed the suspect because the plank was so unusual.
Posted Aug 12 2019 06:32PM EDT
Updated Aug 12 2019 06:35PM EDT
There is a major shake-up underway at the Office of Insurance and Fire Safety Commission. After six weeks on the job, Georgia's new Insurance Commissioner, John King, has requested the resignation of the entire board of directors of the Georgia Underwriting Association.
The Georgia Underwriting Association, or GUA, is an insurance company, created by the legislature, to provide coverage for Georgians that cannot find insurance anywhere else.
The little-known association splashed into the spotlight following the arrest of former Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck. A federal indictment accuses Beck, the long-time general manager of GUA, of stealing more than $2 million from the association.