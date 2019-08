- One person has died after an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at a downtown Atlanta hotel, state health officials confirmed Tuesday.

There have been 12 lab-confirmed cases and 61 probable cases at the Sheraton Atlanta hotel, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The hotel has been closed since July 14, when the first cases of Legionnaires’ disease were confirmed.

The source of the outbreak has not been determined, but the hotel previously announced that it would be closed until Aug. 11 at the earliest.

State and county health officials have been conducting environmental testing at the hotel since the outbreak.

Officials are asking anyone who stayed at the Sheraton in downtown Atlanta during late June and early July to take a short survey about possible symptoms.

The Sheraton is one of the five host hotels for Dragon Con, the largest multimedia pop-culture convention in the United States, which draws about 80,000 visitors annually to Atlanta’s hotel district. The hotel serves as the registration point for members as well fills up its rooms with guests attending the convention. Both hotel management and Dragon Con officials are hopeful the hotel will be back in time for the big event.