- A Henry County jury has spent the entire day deliberating the fate of a couple accused in the murder of their two-year-old foster daughter.

Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum are on trial for murder and other charges.

During closing arguments on Friday, the jury spent several hours looking at graphic photos and hearing details about the injuries to two foster children.

The state says one of those kids, Laila Daniel, died from physical abuse and torture.

They say Jennifer Rosenbaum beat the kids and then lied about it.

