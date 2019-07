- The Northbound lanes on I-285 at Paces Ferry in Cobb County are shut down following a traffic accident involving a tractor trailer early Friday afternoon.

SKY FOX 5 flew over the scene where traffic could be seen delayed for miles.

Multiple tractor trailers were involved in the accident, according to Georgia DOT.

First responders are on scene working to clear the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternative route if possible.

No word on when lanes will reopen.