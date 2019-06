- The Historic Concord Covered Bridge in Cobb County is getting more of a makeover. Crews installed chains and pipes on the mast arms on the north side of the bridge Thursday

This is meant to deter drivers in over-sized vehicles from hitting the beam guarding the wooden portion of the bridge which has been hit nearly two-dozen times since it was restored last year.

Officials call Thursday's additions "the over-height vehicle notification devices." Officials said, though the pipes will make a lot of noise, they won't damage vehicles.

For drivers who really need to get down that way, officials said there's an easy detour. Hurt Road is on the north side of the bridge and links to the south side of Concord Road.