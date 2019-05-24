A Carroll County superior judge declared a mistrial Friday afternoon in the trial of a former state trooper accused of crashing into a car and killing two teenage girls.

The ruling by Judge John Simpson came after defense attorneys for A.J. Scott argued the prosecution withheld information that they believed was important to their case.

Prosecutors charged Scott with speeding, reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle, and vehicular homicide in the 2015 deaths of 17-year-old Kylie Lindsey and 16-year-old Isabella Chincilla.