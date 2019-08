- A high increase in animals has DeKalb and Fulton County animal shelters calling out emergency foster homes and adopters.

According to LifeLine Animal Project, their shelters are experiencing extremely high intake levels and need homes to save the lives of the animals in their care.

In just July of 2019, the group's Fulton County Animal Services took in 934 animals. DeKalb's took in 870 animals that month.

“We have hundreds of metro Atlanta’s homeless pets who deserve to make it out alive and into loving homes, but that won’t happen without metro Atlanta’s help,” says LifeLine Animal Project's Fulton County Director Lara Hudson. “We urgently need foster homes for any amount of time or adoptors.”

Hudson said on average the shelter received 30 animals every day in July.

Foster parents for any of the dogs looking for a forever home will receive a starter pack of food, a dog crate, and other supplies.

To sign up for the foster pet system, please visit LifeLine's website. To see all the animals that are available for adoption, you can visit the group's website or visit at 860 Marietta Boulevard or 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.