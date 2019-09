- Georgia's high school graduation rate has set a new record.

State officials said 82 percent of Georgia seniors graduated on time from high school in May. That's the highest percentage on record.

Among Georgia's 181 school districts, the Georgia Department of Education said 71 saw graduation rates of 90 percent or more.

Twenty-four districts saw graduation rates of 95 percent or more.

State Superintendent Richard Woods said he salutes teachers and students who did the work that led to these increases.