- One Georgia Department of Transportation worker's dedication in Saturday's storm helped to save lives and is getting accolades around the state.

The Marietta, Georgia Police's Facebook page showed the GDOT worker clearing a drain on Interstate 75 at the North Loop.

In what officials called a "visual definition of dedication," the worker is shoulder-deep in the drain. You can only see his top half of his body.

"We have already had three nasty auto accidents at this location and he’s risking his life, soaked to the bone, to address the problem," police said.

Police say his only complaint was that he couldn't find a way to clear the drain quicker.

A Flash Flood Warning is in place for Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Madison, Newton, Oconee, Rockdale, and Walton County until 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.