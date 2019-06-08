A Flash Flood Warning is in place for Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Madison, Newton, Oconee, Rockdale, and Walton County until 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Police have evacuated part of an Atlanta motel after reading a terrifying note that referenced poison gas.
Officials say officers were called to a Super 8 Motel on the 3700 block of Jonesboro Road in response to a suicide Saturday morning.
When they got to the motel, the manager told them that he had gone to investigate a guest who had failed to check out at the usual time.
Police are searching for a murderer after a deadly robbery and shooting the officials say was "hate-motivated."
According to an incident report by the DeKalb County Police Department, the shooting happened on Tuesday, June 4 on the 3400 block of Orchard Circle in Decatur before 8:30 a.m.
Witnesses told police that the victim, 28-year-old Ronald "Trey" Peters III was walking to the nearby MARTA station to go to work when two men came out of a nearby maroon truck, put on masks, and demanded him to give them his bag.
Shocking allegations against the Deputy Director of Alpharetta’s Public Safety Department, Wes McCall.
According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, McCall and several others in his homeowners Association were part of a circle accused of texting each other doctored pornographic pictures of neighbors.
