- A dangerous fugitive’s run from the law is over after his dramatic escape from deputies Monday night in Carroll County.

Investigators said Jason Scott Fletcher used a truck as a weapon and then led a deputy on a short car chase before he and another man ran away on foot.

Surveillance from a Dollar General store shows a dangerous encounter between Jason Scott Fletcher in a truck and three Carroll County deputies jumping out of the path of danger.

Fletcher took off after deputies made contact with him and another man in the Ford F-150 as the store was closing.

“I think he was trying to get out of there but in the meantime, he would have possibly hit one of our deputies had they not acted quickly and got out of the way,” said Investigator Ashley Hulsey with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

She said the deputies jumped out of the way outside the Dollar General on Highway 16 after an anonymous tip was called into the sheriff’s office that Fletcher would be at the store to meet someone.

A fourth deputy, who arrived seconds afterward, tried to catch up with the red truck which crashed into someone’s yard.

Fletcher and the other man identified as 21-year-old Dante Smith both escaped.

But Investigator Hulsey says Smith was arrested after came to the Sheriff’s Office this morning to file a report that his truck had been stolen, the same truck Fletcher and he had jumped out of

“I guess he thought we were gonna help him get his vehicle back. Probably not the brightest crayon in the box,” said Investigator Hulsey.

She said 46-year-old Fletcher, has pages and pages of previous charges and current felony arrest warrants, including aggravated assault and drug and firearms charges.

Social media is abuzz with people like Summer Blanks watching developments after Fletcher nearly ran down the deputies.

“He has no morals he has no regard for life,” said Blanks.

Investigator Hulsey told FOX 5 News Fletcher was arrested on Legion Lake Road by Carroll County Deputies

She said Fletcher will be brought to the Carroll County Jail after he is released from the Tanner Medical Center where he was taken after a Taser was used on him.