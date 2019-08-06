RELATED: Georgia 'deportation bus' candidate apologizes, blames 'pride, ego and bad advice'
Posted Aug 06 2019 10:29PM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 09:55PM EDT
Police are investigating a shooting in DeKalb County where officials said four people were shot and killed.
Officials said they received a call just after 9 p.m. Tuesday night from the 4900 block of Isle Royal Court. When they got there, they discovered two women and one man shot dead in a home's driveway.
Wednesday, Police identified the victims as 33-year-old Whitney Nolbert, 28-year-old Lanisha Mitchell, and 40-year-old Daniel Price.
Posted Aug 07 2019 07:24AM EDT
At least 10 people are in custody and thousands of dollars worth of drugs are off the streets after a raid in Butts County early Wednesday morning.
In a coordinated effort, law enforcement officers from multiple agencies served five search warrants and made several arrests.
Authorities recovered what they described as a trafficking amount of crack cocaine.
Posted Aug 07 2019 11:22AM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 09:56PM EDT
Gwinnett County police have released surveillance video of a deadly hotel shooting in hopes that it will help them identify the suspects.
On Jan. 29, 2019, police were called to a Days Inn along Glenn Club Drive.
When they responded to the scene, they found a man, identified as 28-year-old Snellville resident Ronald Horton Jr., in a second-floor hotel room dead from a gunshot wound.