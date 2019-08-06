Police are investigating a shooting in DeKalb County where officials said four people were shot and killed.

Officials said they received a call just after 9 p.m. Tuesday night from the 4900 block of Isle Royal Court. When they got there, they discovered two women and one man shot dead in a home's driveway.

Wednesday, Police identified the victims as 33-year-old Whitney Nolbert, 28-year-old Lanisha Mitchell, and 40-year-old Daniel Price.