- A Cobb County jury has convicted a former Lyft driver for raping an intoxicated passenger.

Monday afternoon, Jerome Antonio Booze was found guilty in the December 2016 assault.

Police said the 39-year-old picked up the victim at the Anchor Bar in Atlanta then took her to the parking lot of her Smyrna apartment complex where he raped her.

Sentencing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

