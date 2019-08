- A former DeKalb County middle school teacher accused of trying to lure a teenage boy into a mall bathroom stall faced a judge Wednesday

DeKalb County police have charged Devil LeCorry Johnson with child molestation, enticing a minor, and obstruction of officers.

Police say the former Tucker Middle School teacher was seen in security video at Perimeter Mall, where he allegedly lured a teenage boy into a bathroom and grabbed his pants.

The teen ran out of the bathroom, according to authorities, setting off a chase.

Police told FOX 5 the victim's dad and two off-duty police officers tried to catch the suspect, but he outran the group.

Johnson was taken into custody without incident Tuesday.

Students said they're relieved they will no longer have to pass him in the hallways.

"I never would have thought about it happening here, but I was aware that sort of thing happened sometimes," said student Adam Oussaid. "I was really, really surprised to hear it was a teacher at our school."

The judge set bond for Johnson at $25,000. If he posts bond, he will not be allowed to go to Perimeter Mall or be around children, including the victim.