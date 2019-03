- Police have arrested a man after a fire at a storage facility in DeKalb County early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out inside one unit at the SecurCare Self Storage on Austin Drive just after 5 a.m.

DeKalb County police said they arrested a man believed to have been living inside one of the units. Officials told FOX 5 he was trying to stay warm when the fire began.

Three units were completely destroyed in the blaze.

No injuries were reported.