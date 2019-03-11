The Savages believed Kelly has brainwashed their daughter and insist she is being held against her will.
The charges are the latest development in a case that has taken many twists and turns over the past two weeks, following a grand jury in Chicago indicting the 52-year-old singer on 10 counts of allegedly sexually abusing four females dating back to 1998, including three underage girls.
In an emotional interview last Wednesday with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, Kelly cried, stood up and ranted about being "assassinated." Kelly called his accusers liars and said people – including the Savages – are after him for his money.
After his network appearance, the Savages held a news conference last Wednesday where they denied Kelly’s claims that they had given him their daughter for money.
After the Wednesday news conference, Griggs received a phone call from a member of R. Kelly's management team saying they wanted to arrange a phone conversation between Jocelyn and her parents. The 23-year-old called, but wouldn't say much about where she was or who was with her.
"I need you all to listen. I've told you a million times that I'm okay. I'm happy where I am and I need you to understand that," Jocelyn said on a phone call recorded by her father after her attorney placed the call on a speakerphone for all of the Savages to hear.
Her mother, Jonjelyn, asked where she was and why she hasn't called in two years or come home for family funerals. Her sisters, 18-year-old Jailyn and 11-year-old Jori, also chimed in, telling Jocelyn they loved her and asked her to come home.
Kelly, one of the best-selling music artists of all time, said in the CBS interview he never sexually abused women or controlled their lives.
On Monday, a Pennsylvania man claimed he has discovered another incriminating tape that shows the singer sexually abusing an underage girl.
The new allegation comes after his release from jail on Friday for failing to pay more than $100,000 in child support.