Atlanta City Council voting on e-scooter permit ban Posted Aug 13 2019 11:25PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 13 2019 11:09PM EDT
Updated Aug 14 2019 02:34PM EDT a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_423683739_423681824_192095";this.videosJson='[{"id":"423681824","video":"594486","title":"E-scooter%20protest","caption":"E-scooter%20protest","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F13%2FE_scooter_protest_0_7591648_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F13%2FE_scooter_protest_594486_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660360177%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DDLgeFJLrqE8I4fPGjeYhtx3d90I","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fe-scooter-activists-hold-protest-at-atlanta-city-hall"}},"createDate":"Aug 13 2019 11:09PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_423683739_423681824_192095",video:"594486",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/13/E_scooter_protest_0_7591648_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"E-scooter%2520protest",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/13/E_scooter_protest_594486_1800.mp4?Expires=1660360177&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=DLgeFJLrqE8I4fPGjeYhtx3d90I",eventLabel:"E-scooter%20protest-423681824",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fe-scooter-activists-hold-protest-at-atlanta-city-hall"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/e-scooter-activists-hold-protest-at-atlanta-city-hall";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423683739" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - The Atlanta City Council is discussing a plan to repeal the city's ability to issue new e-scooter permits. </p><p>If approved, existing scooters would remain on the streets. Atlanta currently has more than 5,000 scooters and e-bikes, with current permits allowing for companies to put up to 8,000 more.</p><p>Tuesday night, on the eve of the meeting, a group came together to protest recent action by Atlanta’s mayor which sets a curfew for the scooters within the city.</p><p>The protesters gathered in front of Atlanta City Hall a week after Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms asked e-scooter and e-bike companies to set a curfew of 9 p.m. The mayor said she felt compelled to take action after a series of e-scooter related deaths.</p><p>The activists said the ban is unfair and a distraction from the real problems which is the heavy vehicle traffic. They said it furthers the culture of cars in the city, something they see should be changed.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/night-time-scooter-ban-now-in-effect-in-atlanta"><strong>RELATED: Nighttime scooter ban now in effect in Atlanta</strong></a></p><p>They said speed limits should be lowered, traffic lights adjusted, and there needs to be a shift in the way the city thinks about transportation.</p><p>The protesters also said it discriminates against those who work the third shift, those who are not white-collar workers.</p><p>The city also has been recently working on a plan to limit the number of dockless vendors and work with them on making the road safer for their users. 