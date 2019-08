- The Atlanta City Council is discussing a plan to repeal the city's ability to issue new e-scooter permits.

If approved, existing scooters would remain on the streets. Atlanta currently has more than 5,000 scooters and e-bikes, with current permits allowing for companies to put up to 8,000 more.

Tuesday night, on the eve of the meeting, a group came together to protest recent action by Atlanta’s mayor which sets a curfew for the scooters within the city.

The protesters gathered in front of Atlanta City Hall a week after Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms asked e-scooter and e-bike companies to set a curfew of 9 p.m. The mayor said she felt compelled to take action after a series of e-scooter related deaths.

The activists said the ban is unfair and a distraction from the real problems which is the heavy vehicle traffic. They said it furthers the culture of cars in the city, something they see should be changed.

They said speed limits should be lowered, traffic lights adjusted, and there needs to be a shift in the way the city thinks about transportation.

The protesters also said it discriminates against those who work the third shift, those who are not white-collar workers.

The city also has been recently working on a plan to limit the number of dockless vendors and work with them on making the road safer for their users. That revised plan is expected to be finished by February.

