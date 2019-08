- Don't go out after dark and expect to ride an e-scooter in the city of Atlanta. As of Friday night, there's a nighttime scooter ban.

The city imposed the ban after too many serious accidents and deaths on the two-wheelers.

Cal Robertson loves the e-scooters.

"I live downtown, instead of driving my car I can scoot where ever I go and don't have to pay for parking," said Robertson.

Others like Steven Moore said the scooters are dangerous.

"I see a lot of young kids riding, too fast, some are on the phone," said Moore.

Under the ban, there will be no new rides between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. The city said it's all about safety.

"It's our responsibility to do it and take time to change the streets, make safe space on our streets for bikes and scooters," said Tim Keene, the Atlanta City Planning Commissioner.

"For safety reasons, I see why so people don't get run over and get hurt, it's for our own protection," said Shanta Robertson.

Police said they can't enforce a nighttime ban because it's not a law, it's an administrative order that the companies are being asked to comply with. A city spokesman says all of the scooter companies have told the city they will disable their bikes and e-scooters at 9 p.m.

Friday night after 9 p.m, anyone trying to rent a Bird scooter got a message saying "After Hours, try again in the morning".