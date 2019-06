- Water crews in Dunwoody spent most of Wednesday repairing a massive water main break which shut down an intersection.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the intersection of Peeler Road and Cherring Drive around 4:15 p.m. It spotted bulldozer and backhoe surrounding a large area of dirt where the roadway should be.

Dunwoody Police said the intersection will be closed until the repairs are complete.

There was no estimate for when the work would be done.

No word on the water service to nearby residents.