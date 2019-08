- For the past 24 hours, groups of runners and cyclists have been searching for a missing dog in the Smyrna area.

The dog named Bailey is a female Visla. She's chipped and wearing a collar.

Over the weekend, Bailey's mom, 37-year-old Bethany Rutledge, died suddenly in her sleep. Rutledge was a big part of the triathlon and running community in metro Atlanta. She and her husband, John, have twin baby boys.

The family believes the dog, sensing something was terribly wrong, took off.

She has been spotted several times but has not been able to be caught. The family says she is not aggressive but is very scared.