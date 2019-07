- Rockdale County deputies are looking for a man they said tried to steal a car at a gas station in Conyers.

Deputies said the man seen surveillance photos released by investigators on Thursday tried to steal a Dodge Challenger.

The car was sitting at a gas pump at the Abbott Ridge BP gas station on Sigman Road.

The thief did not get the car and took off in a silver Chrysler 300.

Deputies believe there were at least two other people in the getaway car.