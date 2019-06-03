< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Deputies identify 3 people dead in double murder-suicide d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410526425");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410526425-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410526425-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/V%20BARTOW%20MURDER%20SUICIDE%20_00.00.01.19_1559574776030.png_7346513_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410526425-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/V%20BARTOW%20MURDER%20SUICIDE%20_00.00.01.19_1559574776030.png_7346513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410526425-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V BARTOW MURDER SUICIDE _00.00.01.19_1559574776030.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/Bartow%20Shooting_1559430395183.jpg_7343743_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410526425-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Bartow Shooting_1559430395183.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/V%20BARTOW%20MURDER%20SUICIDE%20_00.00.30.27_1559574776116.png_7346514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410526425-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V BARTOW MURDER SUICIDE _00.00.30.27_1559574776116.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-410526425-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/V%20BARTOW%20MURDER%20SUICIDE%20_00.00.01.19_1559574776030.png_7346513_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V BARTOW MURDER SUICIDE _00.00.01.19_1559574776030.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/Bartow%20Shooting_1559430395183.jpg_7343743_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo courtesy: Chasidy Fletcher" title="Bartow Shooting_1559430395183.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo courtesy: Chasidy Fletcher</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/V%20BARTOW%20MURDER%20SUICIDE%20_00.00.30.27_1559574776116.png_7346514_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V BARTOW MURDER By Cal Callaway, FOX 5 News 
Posted Jun 03 2019 11:09AM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 11:13AM EDT </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410526425" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office released the names Monday of the two people murdered by a gunman who took his own life.</p><p>Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap identified the victims as 34-year-old Nayeli Fernandez-Diaz and 42-year-old Matthew McArthur, both of White, Georgia.</p><p>According to a news release, Fernandez-Diaz and the shooter, 37-year-old Jose Flores-Neve of Kennesaw, were married but had been separated since last year.</p><p>According to investigators, evidence and eyewitnesses said Flores-Neve followed Fernandez-Diaz and McArthur in his vehicle when the couple entered the dead-end Gray Road off of Old Rudy York Road on Saturday afternoon just after 4:30 p.m.</p><p>According to the news release, Flores-Neve confronted the pair armed with a rifle and pistol, fired a number of shots and shot them, and turned the gun on himself.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-shooting-in-cartersville"><strong>MORE: 3 dead in apparent murder-suicide near Cartersville</strong></a></p><p>Neighbors heard several gunshots and came outside to find three people with gunshot wounds. Tiffany Morgan, who lives nearby, said it was a tragic scene to witness.</p><p>"It was not pretty," said Morgan.</p><p>Morgan said she saw two cars facing each other stopped in the road. One of those cars was riddled with bullet holes. When Morgan walked up to one of the cars, she saw a man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.</p><p>The second car also had one man in it – dead from gunshot wounds.</p><p>"It looked like they were trying to get away from him, and came to a dead end street, and then backed up and were face to face," said Morgan. "The windshield of the car that tried to get away was shot up. There were multiple shots," Morgan said.</p><p>When Morgan got to that second car, she saw a young woman nearby who was still alive with gunshot wounds and calling for help. Paramedics did not make it in time to save her.</p><p>"I'm not used to people having a shootout and killing," said Morgan. "Three people are dead today, and why? Why? Was it jealousy? It's terrible."</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/SANDY%20SPRINGS%20OFCR%20HIT%20%20WAGABCME03.mpg_09.13.58.11_1559567918226.png_7345707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/SANDY%20SPRINGS%20OFCR%20HIT%20%20WAGABCME03.mpg_09.13.58.11_1559567918226.png_7345707_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/SANDY%20SPRINGS%20OFCR%20HIT%20%20WAGABCME03.mpg_09.13.58.11_1559567918226.png_7345707_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/SANDY%20SPRINGS%20OFCR%20HIT%20%20WAGABCME03.mpg_09.13.58.11_1559567918226.png_7345707_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/SANDY%20SPRINGS%20OFCR%20HIT%20%20WAGABCME03.mpg_09.13.58.11_1559567918226.png_7345707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sandy Springs police officer injured in hit-and-run</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:19AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sandy Springs police are asking the public for help after one of the department's officers was injured in a hit-and-run.</p><p>The incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. at the One River Place Condominium complex on the 100 block of River Vista Drive.</p><p>Police say the officer was working at off-duty job at the time when he was hit by a newer model red Toyota Camry or Corolla.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/officials-investigating-2-fires-at-gwinnett-county-apartments" title="Officials investigating 2 fires at Gwinnett County apartments" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Two_fires_at_Gwinnett_County_apartments_0_7344798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Two_fires_at_Gwinnett_County_apartments_0_7344798_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Two_fires_at_Gwinnett_County_apartments_0_7344798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Two_fires_at_Gwinnett_County_apartments_0_7344798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Two_fires_at_Gwinnett_County_apartments_0_7344798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two fires at Gwinnett County apartments" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officials investigating 2 fires at Gwinnett County apartments</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 06:13AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 06:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fire investigators are working to figure out if there is a connection to two fires stated at the same Gwinnett County apartment complex in the last three days.</p><p>Crews responded to the scene at Forest Vale Apartments off of Jimmy Carter Boulevard a little before 9 Sunday night.</p><p>When they got to the apartments, they saw heavy smoke and flames pushing out of the room on the left rear side of the building.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-robber-used-13-year-old-girl-to-set-up-trap" title="Police: Robber used 13-year-old girl to set up trap" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Search_for_armed_robbery_suspect_0_7345003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Search_for_armed_robbery_suspect_0_7345003_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Search_for_armed_robbery_suspect_0_7345003_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Search_for_armed_robbery_suspect_0_7345003_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Search_for_armed_robbery_suspect_0_7345003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Search for armed robbery suspect" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Robber used 13-year-old girl to set up trap</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jaclyn Schultz</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 09:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 06:40AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police call a man armed and dangerous after investigators said he used a 13-year-old girl as an accomplice to rob a man. </p><p>Conyers Police have canvassed the apartment community off Briar Creek Court and Pine Log Road over the past few days, hoping to catch 20-year-old Calvin Smith. </p><p>Police said on May 24, the 13-year-old set up a "date" with victim 46-year-old Marcelino Leiva. As the two were headed into an apartment complex, police said Smith and another man robbed Leiva at gunpoint and stole his cash and phone. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/womens-world-cup-fever-hits-moba-soccer-academy" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Women's World Cup fever hits MOBA Soccer Academy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/-so-you-think-you-can-dance-celebrates-sweet-16" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Paul%20and%20Cat%20SYTYCD_1559554016277.jpeg_7344699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Paul%20and%20Cat%20SYTYCD_1559554016277.jpeg_7344699_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Paul%20and%20Cat%20SYTYCD_1559554016277.jpeg_7344699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Paul%20and%20Cat%20SYTYCD_1559554016277.jpeg_7344699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Paul%20and%20Cat%20SYTYCD_1559554016277.jpeg_7344699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'So You Think You Can Dance' celebrates Sweet 16</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-june-3-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 3, 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/workers-rejoice-today-is-national-leave-the-office-early-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Pixabay_Office_060319_1559569937527_7345809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Pixabay_Office_060319_1559569937527_7345809_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Pixabay_Office_060319_1559569937527_7345809_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Pixabay_Office_060319_1559569937527_7345809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Pixabay_Office_060319_1559569937527_7345809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Workers rejoice! Today is National Leave the Office Early Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/warriors-beat-raptors-109-104-to-even-nba-finals" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Getty_NBAFinals1_060319_1559569159113_7345693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Getty_NBAFinals1_060319_1559569159113_7345693_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Getty_NBAFinals1_060319_1559569159113_7345693_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Getty_NBAFinals1_060319_1559569159113_7345693_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Getty_NBAFinals1_060319_1559569159113_7345693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Kyle&#x20;Terada&#x20;-&#x20;Pool&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Warriors beat Raptors 109-104 to even NBA Finals</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410526425'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 