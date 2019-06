From cars to avocados, get ready for sticker shock when it comes to goods made or shipped from Mexico. That’s because President Trump has announced he’ll impose new tariffs on our neighbors to the south unless Mexico does more to stem the flow of illegal immigrants from Central America across the border.

Emory University economics professor Raymond said people probably don’t realize how deep the Mexican - U.S. economic connection goes.

“The thing is we are so intertwined that this is going to affect lots of things we consume,” said Professor Hill.