- Coweta County deputies arrested ten people in a prostitution sting that focused on online advertising for sex. The men and women arrested allegedly either answered online ads for sex or were with the person who did.

Deputies said the women arrested advertise themselves as prostitutes online in various underground forums. They traveled to Coweta County, either by themselves or with someone. The arrests happened at an area hotel.

Undercover video shows a deputy meeting one woman who advertise sex for money online. This is 30-year-old Kristie Lynn Terrazas. Once in the hotel room, the video shows an exchange of money and shortly after that, deputies rush in and make the arrest. Terrazas was charged with prostitution and possession of marijuana.

An undercover deputy said along with prostitution the investigation also found drugs on the women or the people who accompanied the women to the hotel.

In all, authorities arrested ten people as part of the investigation. One man, Calvin Singleton, was arrested on charges of loitering, prowling, and a suspended license when he allegedly showed up looking for one of the arrested women. Investigators believe he is connected to her business dealings.

Coweta County deputies worked with U.S. Homeland Security to determine if any of the women are victims of human trafficking. Investigators said at this time it doesn’t appear so.

Investigators said they seized, marijuana, meth, and cocaine during the undercover operation.

RELATED: Police make 3 prostitution arrests at 2 Covington massage parlors