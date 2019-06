- Covington police raided two massage parlors and arrested three women on prostitution charges including one who was 75 years old.

At the Covington Spa, Kyung Ja Han, who police say was born in 1944, was arrested for keeping a place of prostitution.

Another woman, who is 54-years old, Hyung Campbell, was arrested for sex acts.

At the Lucky 7 Spa, police arrested Kyong Cha Oliveira, 62, for keeping a house of prostitution.

The arrests were part of a 4-month investigation involving Covington Police and U.S. Homeland Security.