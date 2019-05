- About a 1,000 Atlantans have gathered at the Georgia State Capitol Saturday to rally and march in protest of Georgia's new abortion-restricting law.

The protest, organized by DoBetterGa, started at 11:30 Saturday at the Capitol and will march to the CNN Center in downtown Atlanta.

The rally wasn't the only protest against the so-called "heartbeat bill" at the Capitol this week. On Tuesday, around 1,000 protestors demonstrated as part of a nationwide #StopTheBans protest.

Earlier this week that Atlanta City Council also unanimously voted to express the city's opposition to the measure.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp recently signed the bill, which would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks. Unless it's blocked in court, it is set to go into effect in 2020.

