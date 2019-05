- The Atlanta City Council is showing just how strongly they disapprove of the so-called Heartbeat Bill.

Monday, councilmembers unanimously voted to approve a resolution, expressing the city's opposition to the measure.

The resolution is now waiting on the mayor's approval.

Councilmembers say the values represented in the Heartbeat Bill are not those held by the majority of Atlantans.

The bill outlaws abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected.