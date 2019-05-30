The incident occurred on June 4, 2017, after officers were called to a convenience store in the 3300 block of Glenwood Road, on a complaint that a homeless woman was soliciting customers inside the location.
Initial information from DeKalb County police stated Katie McCrary was aggressively resisting the officer’s command, resulting in the officer using a baton in an attempt to restrain and arrest her. However, the cell phone video, which surfaced after the incident, shows officer repeatedly hitting McCrary with a baton as McCrary lies on the floor kicking and seemingly blocking the blows.
Boston said McCray was taken into custody and was transported to the DeKalb County Jail, but was rejected due to her injuries. She was sent to Grady Memorial Hospital. Police eventually charged McCrary with obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers, and also served her with a criminal trespass warning.
DA Boston said her office does not plan to pursue those charges against McCrary in light of the investigation into the officer's actions.
"I ran for District Attorney because I wanted to let the community know that we are going to increase the trust within our community between law enforcement and people on the streets," said Boston.
According to DeKalb County, Larscheid is still an employee of the DeKalb County Police Department, though he has been on clerical duty since July 2017. Larscheid was initially hired in December 2010.
A lawyer for Larscheid could not immediately be reached for comment.
RELATED: Calls for justice for homeless woman seen being hit by DeKalb County officer
Posted May 30 2019 03:46PM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 05:40PM EDT
Prosecutors charged R&B singer R. Kelly on Thursday with 11 new sex-related counts involving one of the women who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was underage, including counts that carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, making them the most serious he faces.
Cook County prosecutors charged the Grammy award-winning singer with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim who was at least age 13 and under 17 at the time.
The four aggravated criminal sexual assault counts carry maximum terms of 30 years in prison. Kelly is due in court to hear the new charges next Thursday.
Posted May 30 2019 04:20PM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 04:30PM EDT
Metro Atlanta police confirmed to FOX 5 that Migos rapper Offset no longer faces charges in an incident involving a fan's smashed phone at a Target store in Sandy Springs.
TMZ first broke the story earlier this month about the felony arrest warrant and said the fan, Junior Gibbons, and Offset, whose legal name is Kiari Cephus, have since come to an agreement on their own. Gibbons had told TMZ he just wanted Offset to pay for a new phone.
Gibbons originally alleged that the rapper had smacked his phone from his hands, shattering the screen. Gibbons admitted to TMZ he filed a report only to get a new phone and didn’t want the Atlanta native arrested.
Posted May 30 2019 05:48PM EDT
A long-awaited day of justice for the widow whose husband was shot as he tried to protect her from armed robbers. A Cobb County judge sentenced Demarious Green" and Dylan Ledbetter to life in prison for killing Anthony Welch and shooting his wife outside the Pappadeaux restaurant on Windy Hill Road in October of 2016.
Prosecutor said Green and Ledbetter were armed when they robbed and then show Anthony and Cynthia. The 48-year-old father and husband died from his injuries.
“We had just finished my birthday dinner. I kissed him and told him I loved him and he told me he loved me and we were holding hands on the way back to the car. The next thing I know, it happened. He was shot and I was shot,” the widow said with loved ones and prosecutors at her side following the verdict last week.