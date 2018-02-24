Community races to show support for slain Locust Grove officer

- The Locust Grove community came together for a show of unity in a time of need for the family of fallen officer Chase Maddox.

Nearly 500 people laced up their sneakers for a 5K benefiting his family Saturday morning. Many of the racers were local first responders. They ran with flags and in specially-made shirts.

This has been an emotional journey for Officer Maddox, his family, and colleagues. He died Feb. 9, while helping to serve a warrant. At the time, his wife Alex was pregnant. She has since given birth to their second child.

Alex Maddox told FOX 5 the words "thank you" could never cover her appreciation.

"It's been a nightmare for us but It's good to see the good outweigh the bad," she said.

Officials presented her with a flag in appreciation of her husband's commitment to the community before the race.

This charity race was just one of the ways the Locust Grove community has stepped in to help support the family. So far, they've raised over $100,000 in fundraisers around the area.