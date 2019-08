- A Cobb County high school student was arrested Friday after bringing a weapon to school and prompting a lockdown, authorities said.

Students at Wheeler High School in Marietta told administrators about rumors that a student had made a threat to the campus.

Wheeler High was put on "code red" lockdown while authorities investigated the incident, according to a school district spokesperson.

It wasn't immediately clear what the weapon was.

The school district issued a statement and said: “All students are safe, and the school is operating on a normal schedule while CCSD police continue their investigation.”