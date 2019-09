- Police officers with the Clayton County Police Department took part in a stair climb Wednesday to honor 9/11 victims.

The climb honored the 343 firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The officers walked and ran the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center as a tribute.

Clayton County police say they do the climb each and every year to make sure the world never forgets the honor and bravery of the firefighters on that fateful day.

