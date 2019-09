- Wednesday marks the eighteenth anniversary of 9/11, the deadliest terror attack on American soil. Remembrance ceremonies are being held all across the country in honor of the lives lost.

Students at Milton High School set up a memorial on the front lawn to honor the men and women killed in the deadly attacks.

Flags were placed in front of the school last week and a special ceremony was held Wednesday morning. One student spoke about former Military Officer Richard Rescorla who died that day. Rescorla saved more than 2,000 employees from the South Tower before going back into the building to rescue others.

On September 11, 2001, a total of 19 terrorists hijacked four airplanes, crashing two of them into the World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and the fourth into a Pennsylvania field, killing thousands of Americans in the process and wreaking destruction that, in its aftermath, has continued to claim lives.

More than 2,600 people perished at the World Trade Center, 125 people died at the Pentagon and 256 people died on four airplanes on that fateful day alone.