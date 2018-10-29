Children, parents, coaches brawl during youth football game

- Forest Park Police are taking a close look at videos appearing on Facebook, showing a fight involving parents, coaches and children at a youth football game Saturday.

The fight happened at the Kiwanis field off Lake Dr. Authorities say the fight broke out as the games was ending. A youth league from Union City was playing Forest Park during the game.

"Coaches, parents, players, just a variety of people were out on the field and actively engaged in a fight," said Sgt. Kelli Flanigan of the Forest Park Police. "The behavior is disgusting, it was adults, it was coaches that were fighting", Flanigan added.

Several minor injuries were reported and at least four people are being questioned, police say. Investigators say some charges may be pending.

Investigators are wanting to speak with more witnesses and identify some of the people shown in the videos. "Right now we are trying to get more people to come forward and if they do have videos, if they were witnesses, if they were on the scene if they could please contact us so we can try and find out exactly what led to the altercation," Flanigan told FOX 5 News.

