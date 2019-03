- A lone squad car blocks off access to Hancock Mountain Trail in northern Cherokee county.

That's where officials say a deputy shot and killed a domestic dispute suspect Tuesday night. Investigators say around 8:15 p.m. they were dispatched to the house, which is located in a remote part of the county. The responding deputy was told that a man was in the home pointing a gun at a woman's head.

When the deputy approached the residence, officials say the deputy could see through an open door a man holding a gun aimed at a woman. The deputy ordered the man to put down the gun. The man refused, that's when the deputy opened fire. The suspect was hit and died at the scene.

Detectives later determined that the woman was the suspect's estranged wife. They say she lived at the home, the suspect did not. The woman suffered head wounds. Witnesses told deputies those resulted from her being pistol whipped. She was taken to Northside Cherokee Hospital for treatment.

The deputy wasn't hurt. The investigation has been taken over by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.