Car crashes into Buford restaurant

- It was a destructive scene left behind at a Gwinnett County restaurant after a car smashed through the building.

It happened at Rico's World Kitchen on West Main Street in Buford Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the driver meant to hit her brake but mistakenly pressed down on her gas pedal instead and went flying through the restaurant wall.

Officials said some of the debris hit an employee, but they weren't seriously hurt.

No word yet on if police will file charges.