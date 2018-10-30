3 dead with gunshot wounds in rural Georgia

- Authorities say they are investigating the shooting deaths of two women and a 15-year-old boy found at a home in rural southeast Georgia as an apparent double homicide and a suicide.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Tuesday evening that all three individuals had gunshot wounds and that an autopsy would be conducted Wednesday at the agency's crime lab in Savannah.

The statement says the dead were identified as 39-year-old Kimberly Gayle Butts, 15-year-old Caleb Logan Butts, and 64-year-old Jan Elizabeth Kirkland. The statement didn't elaborate on the circumstances of their deaths.

Law enforcement officers were dispatched Tuesday to the small community of St. George near the Georgia-Florida state line in Georgia's Charlton County.

Charlton County is located at the Georgia-Florida state line and includes eastern portions of the Okefenokee Swamp.