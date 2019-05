- Attorneys generals from 47 states, including Georgia, are calling on Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to cancel student debt for disabled veterans.

In a letter sent Friday, the group asked DeVos to establish an automatic loan discharge process for permanently and totally disabled veterans, as well as those who are otherwise unemployable.

Officials say more than 42,000 veterans are eligible for such discharges but only 9,000 have applied.

The only states that didn't sign off on the letter are Texas, Arizona, and Alabama.

The Department of Education responded to the letter Friday, telling Politico that the discharges may seem like a simple solution, but there are long-term impact they want all veterans to have the chance to consider before discharging the loans.

