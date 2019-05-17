In the video, the 4-year-old daughter can be seen screaming and running from the officer with her mother, who was on the ground when she had the Taser was used on her.
Griggs said Atlanta police officials met with him, Miss Thomas and her 4-year-old daughter on Thursday and assured them the incident would be investigated. He described the meeting as very productive and encouraging.
"Atlanta is becoming innovative in the way that they handle these matters. I appreciate that they offered apologies to Miss Thomas and her daughter, but this officer should be fired and the charges should be dropped. I plan to reach out to the solicitor's office next week to see that that happens," Griggs said.
Atlanta police declined to comment on camera about the case but did issue a statement indicating the incident with Officer Hines is under investigation.
“We appreciate the opportunity for sound on this incident, but we respectfully decline. The incident has been referred to our Office of Professional Standards and the officer has been placed on administrative assignment. The department is working to gather all of the facts surrounding this incident.”
Below is the incident report as provided by the Atlanta Police Department:
EDITOR'S NOTE: The above PDF was added despite redactions by both Atlanta Police and FOX 5 Atlanta to omit personal information to give the officer's officials version to the incident.
Cobb County Police said racing is to blame for a crash which shut down a freeway and sent one of the speedsters to the hospital and other to jail.
It happened Thursday night during rush hour on Interstate 285 near Atlanta Road where a black Charger crashed into a semi-truck.
Police said racing is at the root of this crash where a black Dodge Charger crashed into a semi-truck on Interstate 285 near Atlanta Road.
Jayne and Steve Morrow heard their dog, Jody, barking in the middle of the night and knew something was wrong. Jayne peered out the back door and saw a stranger just feet from the door. She immediately called 911.
Marietta Police were already on alert. A few minutes earlier, about a half mile away, a homeowner called 911 after his doorbell surveillance camera caught a video of a man in his driveway, checking to see if any cars were unlocked.
After the second 911 call, police knew where to search for the stranger.
Fulton County seizes a troubled property at 730 Dill Avenue in Atlanta after hundreds of complaints this week. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office calls it a “historic victory.” Neighbors say they are grateful for anything done to make their area safer.
Atlanta Police testified this home has so many grievances, you would think it’s an apartment complex, not a single family home. On the list, countless community complaints, including 67 calls for service from neighbors to Atlanta Police, 12 controlled drug purchases, nine search warrants, various drug crimes, and the July 2, 2016 murder of Vincent Sanders by Kevin Pate. The county says they served the owner four “cease and desist” letters to clean up the place and when that owner didn’t cooperate, they moved in to take over.
Future plans for the property, the county will work with Atlanta Housing to fix the place up and temporarily house a police officer. Then they say the will make the house available to a low-income buyer. The DA’s office reports they identified 88 more properties like this one to flip into better and safer homes.