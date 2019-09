- Police have evacuated an Atlanta Walmart distribution center after a bomb threat.

Officials confirmed with FOX 5 that a bomb threat was called in at the Walmart warehouse on the 6000 block of South Fulton Parkway.

The building has been evacuated and no one is injured at this time.

Police from several agencies are now investigating the building with bomb dogs.

Officials have not yet released the specifics of the threat or whether they had a suspect identified.